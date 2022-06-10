Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $172.98 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 37,269 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $172,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 11,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

