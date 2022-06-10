Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $84.01 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of BlackRock worth $84,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

NYSE:BLK opened at $638.95 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $582.58 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $767.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

