Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $96,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 311,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,676,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $174.38 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

