Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 35,304 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $146,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $143.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $252.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

