Q Investments (CVE:QI) Stock Price Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Rating) was down 27.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 143.57, a current ratio of 143.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.
About Q Investments (CVE:QI)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Q Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.