Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

QTWO stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

