Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $201.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,852 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

