Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Shares Gap Down to $153.65

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $153.65, but opened at $145.55. Quaker Chemical shares last traded at $145.55, with a volume of 5 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

