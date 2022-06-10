Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Qualtrics International (BATS:XM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of XM stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,261 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36.
