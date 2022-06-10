Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Qualtrics International (BATS:XM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,261 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

About Qualtrics International (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.