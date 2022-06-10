R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $29.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in R1 RCM by 122.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,838,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

