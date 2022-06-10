Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. 2,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

