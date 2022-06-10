Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.
Shares of RXT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. 2,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $21.38.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
