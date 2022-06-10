Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones Sells 29,300 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,464.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.06 million, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ranpak by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

