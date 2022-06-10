Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Receives GBX 2,270 Average PT from Analysts

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,270 ($28.45).

RAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.57) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($32.52) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.20) to GBX 2,420 ($30.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,069 ($25.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,078.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,922.35. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,230 ($27.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

In related news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($25.18) per share, for a total transaction of £662.97 ($830.79).

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

