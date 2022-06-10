Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.22.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,130,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

