Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

