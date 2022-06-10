RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.49. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,039.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 266,067 shares of company stock worth $164,633 in the last three months. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 171,801.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 94,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 97,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 230,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 116,055 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

