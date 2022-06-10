Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celestica (CLS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Celestica (NYSE: CLS) in the last few weeks:

6/9/2022 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/31/2022 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2022 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2022 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2022 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $12.50 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/26/2022 – Celestica was given a new $12.50 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,639. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

