Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.8%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.04. 4,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 829,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $260,948.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,964.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 517,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,481 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 323,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.