RED Trading Down 15% This Week (RED)

RED (RED) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. RED has a market cap of $275,039.97 and approximately $428.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RED has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00195607 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006193 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000069 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

