Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Trading 33.7% Higher

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) traded up 33.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as 13.44 and last traded at 12.66. 467,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,408,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.47.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 9.57.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.16.
About Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.