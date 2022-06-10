Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Trading 33.7% Higher

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) traded up 33.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as 13.44 and last traded at 12.66. 467,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,408,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 9.57.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

