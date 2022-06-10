RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS) Trading Down 2.2%

RedstoneConnect Plc (LON:REDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.25 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.27). Approximately 76,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 53,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.30).
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.25.
About RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for RedstoneConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedstoneConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.