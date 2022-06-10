Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

NYSE RWT opened at $9.03 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redwood Trust to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 581,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

