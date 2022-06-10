Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 38,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 135,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.