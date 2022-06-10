Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Rent-A-Center has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 89,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 72,528 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

