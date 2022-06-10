Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $9,187,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $9,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPTX opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $608.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. Equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.