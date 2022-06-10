Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $9,187,500.00 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $9,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPTX opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $608.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. Equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

