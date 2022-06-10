Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.57.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,186,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $13,853,005.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,011,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,855,534.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,612,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,745. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RPTX traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 280,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.92. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.75.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.