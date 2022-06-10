Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,186,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $13,853,005.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,011,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,855,534.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,612,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,745. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPTX traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 280,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.92. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.