REPO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,023.00 (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, REPO has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $24,023.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00331220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00433548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 165.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025867 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

