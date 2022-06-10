REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $669.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 2.17. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

