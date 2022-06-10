REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.25 to $11.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REVG. TheStreet lowered shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $694.86 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 2.17. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in REV Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 94.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

