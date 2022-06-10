Reviewing Markforged (MKFG) & Its Competitors

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Markforged to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Markforged Competitors 5.79% -20.71% -2.38%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Markforged and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80 Markforged Competitors 247 1315 2265 83 2.56

Markforged currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 261.84%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.28%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Markforged has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s competitors have a beta of -0.03, indicating that their average share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markforged and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -28.50 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 31.58

Markforged’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Markforged competitors beat Markforged on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

