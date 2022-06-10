ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Director Jeff Dykan Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) Director Jeff Dykan purchased 15,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.78.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 253.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 402,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 60,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.