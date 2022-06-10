Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rigetti Computing traded as low as 5.33 and last traded at 5.35, with a volume of 35503 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.86.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $2,728,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $135,968,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $315,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.98.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

