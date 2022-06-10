Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 7,300 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,300 ($91.48) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($75.19) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($87.72) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($65.16) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($85.21) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,868.46 ($73.54).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,900 ($73.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,739.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,470.36. The company has a market capitalization of £95.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($54.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($79.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.29), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($51,277.44).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.