Rise (RISE) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Rise (RISE) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Rise has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $198,640.44 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017301 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 198,766,343 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

