Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 98,347 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.