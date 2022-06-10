Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 150 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $123,551,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $215.70 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.18 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.28 and a 200-day moving average of $221.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

