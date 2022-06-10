Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 332 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.