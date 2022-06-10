Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 185 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

