Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

Shares of GXC opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.51. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $73.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

