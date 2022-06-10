Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

NYSE DD opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

