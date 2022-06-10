Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $233.95 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $228.00 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.15 and a 200-day moving average of $248.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

