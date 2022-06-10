Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.75 ($5.01).

Several brokerages recently commented on ROR. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rotork from GBX 405 ($5.08) to GBX 345 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.32) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.26) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £31,914 ($39,992.48). Also, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($33,458.65).

LON:ROR traded down GBX 14.80 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 267.20 ($3.35). 2,057,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,287. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 253 ($3.17) and a one year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.71). The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 319.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

