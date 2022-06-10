Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Argus

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price lifted by Argus from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.78.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $103.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.