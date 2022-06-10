Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $67,874,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,086,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,167 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.78.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,298. The company has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

