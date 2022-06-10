RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

RPM opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. RPM International has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. RPM International’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

