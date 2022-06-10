RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
RPT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. 970,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $914.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.99.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after purchasing an additional 861,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $9,990,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $8,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after acquiring an additional 546,213 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
