RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The stock has a market cap of C$66.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15.

Get RTG Mining alerts:

About RTG Mining (TSE:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.