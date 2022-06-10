Rune (RUNE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59.00

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Rune has a market cap of $457,959.26 and approximately $59.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $33.88 or 0.00114833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

