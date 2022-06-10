Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

About Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.