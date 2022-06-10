Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

NYSE R traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.43. 470,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.14.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ryder System by 270.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 164.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 111,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

